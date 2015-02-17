Here's a great illustration of just how huge Apple is

Apple is enormous.

On February 10, Apple became the first company to close a trading session with a market cap over $US700 billion. At its current market cap, Apple is more than twice the size of Microsoft.

Topping the $US700 billion mark follows a quarter in which Apple sold more than 74 million iPhones and took home more than $US18 billion in profit in the most profitable quarter in corporate history.

And even at this massive size, Apple’s recent stock gains have been impressive, with shares rising more than 60% in the last year and gaining about 15% so far in 2015.

But it’s hard to really grasp Apple’s size just by talking about it.

Luckily there is this handy graphic from FinViz, which really brings the message home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.