Apple Is Almost Worth As Much As Google And Microsoft Combined

Photo: AP

On a weak day for the market, Apple’s stock is trading at $410, an all-time high, giving it a market cap of $380 billion.That makes it the most valuable company in the world, head and shoulders above Exxon, but it also does something even more impressive: It puts Apple in position to become as valuable as Microsoft and Google combined, notes MG Siegler on his blog, parislemon.



Right now Apple’s market cap is $20 billion away from matching their value.

Apple should be able to clear that $20 billion hurdle with ease. It still has the iPhone 5 to introduce, and the iPhone 4S, which is reportedly aimed at the Chinese market. The new iPhones could very easily provide a jolt to the stock sending it even higher in the weeks to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.