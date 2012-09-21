11 Apps That Fix The Public Transportation Problem In Apple Maps

Photo: emin kuliyev / Shutterstock.com

Apple angered a lot of people when it removed Google Maps from the iPhone.Apple’s new Maps app seems out of character for the company, because they are hilariously inaccurate.



Even worse, Apple Maps removes public transit directions, so you can’t look up subway or bus schedules.

Luckily, Apple makes it easy to find apps that help you get around.

It’s not the best solution, but it’s your only option for now.

The Transit App The Transit App focuses on buses instead of subways. Transit app works in 19 cities including NYC, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The free version of the app includes schedules (real-time where available) and itineraries for the closest 3 transit routes near you, trip planning (allowing up to 20 trips), location offsetting to see transit routes at another location, and a smart direction save that remembers your preferred direction depending on your location. The paid subscription gives you access to schedules and itineraries up to a 1 mile radius, unlimited trip planning, offline access to schedules and itineraries, and favourite routes. You can also download full city bundles to view offline. Price: Free, a subscription can obtained through an in app purchase. $4.99 for a year, $2.99 for 6 months, and $0.99 for a month. HopStop HopStop provides door-to-door directions for transit, taxis, walking, and even biking. Users can take advantage of schedules for hundreds of regional rails, subways, buses, ferries and more. HopStop supports over 200 cities and is the perfect companion for a day out on the town or vacation. The app was recently updated to work in conjunction with Apple's Maps, adding more functionality. Price: Free iTrans NYC iTrans NYC is an app we discovered this week and have been personally using. We like how iTrans is able to provide users with a detailed high quality subway map. The app allows you to browse the latest service advisories even while offline Another favourite feature is push notifications for delays, which you can customise for your route and commute time. Price: $3.99 iTrans DC Metro iTrans DC is the definitive guide to the Washington, D.C. Metro. iTrans DC features live train departure times, a street map feature to see bus stops and schedules, step-by-step directions between any two places, and much more. Price: Free Next Stop NYC Subway NextStop is an iPhone/iPod Touch app for New York City Subway riders. The app can quickly tell you when the next train is scheduled to arrive based on your current location, selected station, or favourites. Next Stop NYC subway is official licensed by the MTA. Price: $2.99 NYC Mate NYC Mate is an excellent resource for travellers in Manhattan as well as the surrounding boroughs. NYC Mate features subway service alerts, routing (bookmarking and most recently searched), a customisable tab bar, and street map views for the subway. Price: Free Lumatic City Maps Lumatic employs a creative approach to providing its users with directions. Instead of just telling you which streets to turn down, Lumatic points out buildings and landmarks you should keep an eye out for. Features include, easy-to-follow walking and public transit directions to/from anywhere in the metro area; searching by address, business name, or category; searching for 'pizza' or 'coffee' or 'park' to see a list of options nearby; details about businesses, parks and landmarks, including content from Yelp, Foursquare, Facebook, Wikipedia and more. Price: Free Embark NYC Subway – New York City The transit app from Embark focuses on New York City. The app features, offline trip planning between subway stations, an interactive MTA Subway map, directions to any address or landmark (Internet connection required), upcoming scheduled trains & a street map, and bookmarking a station to save it. Price: Free SanFran Embark iBart Trip Embark is perfect for commuters in the Bay Area. The apps helps you get around by providing, a trip planner (no internet required), station information, scheduled arrivals, a multi-touch BART map, and service advisories. Price: Free Navigon Navigon updated its app today to take advantage of the iPhone 5's larger screen as well as support transit directions. Navigon's GPS app takes away the need to have a tradition GPS. Besides adding transit direction the app can automatically switch between night and day mode depending on the time. Navigon also provides you with a speed assistant giving audio-visual warnings if you're going too fast. Best of all, you'll never miss an exit again because of the Lane Assist Pro feature. Price: $39.99 (for the USA version) Garmin Garmin also updated its iOS offering. Garmin calls its new features Urban Guidance. Urban guidance provides users with transit directions, detailed itineraries of transit stops, and it even considers trains, trams, buses and water taxis when calculating routes. Besides these new features users can also enjoy normal GPS capabilities, voice-prompted, and turn-by-turn directions including spoken street names. Price: $49.99 (USA version) Now check out which apps are compatible with Apple's new Passbook app > These Are The First 10 Apps That Work With Apple's Digital iPhone Wallet, Passbook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.