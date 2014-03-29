Apple Maps: The Apocalyptic Then And Now

Screenshot The Manhattan bridge looked dangerous when Apple Maps first launched.

Apple has come a long way since it unveiled its in-house maps app with the release of iOS 6 in September 2012.

Less than a day after Apple released iOS 6 and unveiled its in-house maps, users have gone to Twitter and Tumblr to post their most ridiculous findings.

When using the 3D feature, some searches ended up showing you an apocalyptic rendition of some of the world’s most cherished monuments.

Since launching Maps in 2012, Apple seems to have made significant improvements.

Later this year, Apple may add transit directions, for example.

