Apple Maps: The Apocalyptic Then And Now

Megan Rose Dickey
Manhattan bridge in iOS 6 mapsScreenshotThe Manhattan bridge looked dangerous when Apple Maps first launched.

Apple has come a long way since it unveiled its in-house maps app with the release of iOS 6 in September 2012.

Less than a day after Apple released iOS 6 and unveiled its in-house maps, users have gone to Twitter and Tumblr to post their most ridiculous findings.

When using the 3D feature, some searches ended up showing you an apocalyptic rendition of some of the world’s most cherished monuments.

Since launching Maps in 2012, Apple seems to have made significant improvements.

Later this year, Apple may add transit directions, for example.

Then: Brooklyn Bridge was going down on the Manhattan side.

Now: This is a bridge I'd feel OK driving across.

Then: Manhattan bridge was a rollercoaster.

Now: The Manhattan bridge is standing nice and tall.

Then: Buckle up for a crazy ride down the Hoover Dam!

Now: When you drive through the Hoover Dam, you won't have to worry about falling off a cliff.

Then: It was a rocky road in Toronto.

Now: Toronto is ready for lift-off!

Then: The Eiffel Tower looked a bit flat.

Now: The Eiffel Tower as it should be.

Then: Clifton Suspension Bridge had a heavy load in 3D.

Now: Well, it seems that some things never change.

Then: Tacoma Narrows Bridge did not look stable, at all.

Now: All is well!

Now...

