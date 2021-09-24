How to use the Apple Maps Look Around feature to see street views in select cities

Apple Maps Look Around lets you tour cities to see what they look like in real life. Pekic/Getty Images

The Apple Maps street view feature is called Look Around, and it’s similar to that of Google Maps.

You can use Look Around to explore areas, by either navigating around the map or entering a specific address.

Look Around is only available in select areas, though it appears to be updated frequently.

Traveling to new places can be fun, but sometimes you need to get a quick idea of what a place looks like without leaving the house. That’s when the Look Around feature on Apple Maps comes in handy. You just have to know how to access it in the app.

Here’s what you should know about the feature.

What is Apple Maps Look Around?

The Look Around feature on Apple Maps is similar to street view on Google Maps. You can use it to see specific locations from the street level, with a view in all directions.

It’s available for devices running iOS 13 or newer, and macOS 10.15 Catalina or newer.

Note: Look Around is available in many US cities, from Boston to Seattle, as well as select cities like Tokyo, Japan and Dublin, Ireland. View the full list here.



How to use Apple Maps Look Around on your iPhone, by address

1. Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone or iPad. Enter the address you want to see in Apple Maps.

2. If your device is running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, tap the image with the binoculars icon on it in the bottom-right corner of the map. On an iPhone running iOS 13 or 14, or iPad running iPadOS 13 or 14, tap the blue binoculars icon on the right side of the screen.

Tap the blue binoculars icon to access Look Around. Devon Delfino

3. The Look Around view will appear on your screen. The compass on the map shows which direction you’re facing.

4. Tap the arrows icon in the top-left corner of your screen to expand or minimize Look Around.

The arrows icon will maximize or minimize the Look Around view. Devon Delfino

5. In either full-screen or half-screen view, you can rotate your view with your fingertip. To move down the street, tap the screen. White rings appear and disappear as Look Around whisks you forward, just like Google Street View.

Tap down the street to move in that direction – two white circles will appear where you tap. Devon Delfino

6. Tap Done in the upper-right corner of the Look Around screen to make it disappear.

How to use Apple Maps Look Around on your iPhone, by navigation

You can also access Look Around by navigating around on the map and zooming in.

1. Move the map in its normal view with your finger until you find the location you want to see.

2. Tap the binoculars icon to open Look Around. In iOS 15, the icon is located in the bottom-left corner of the map and in iOS 13 and 14, the icon is located in the top-right.

Find the binoculars icon and tap it. Devon Delfino

3. In full-screen view, tap the gray bar at the bottom of the screen to see options and information, including the last time the image of this location was updated.

Tap the grey bar to see more information about the location you’re viewing. Devon Delfino

Quick tip: From the half-screen Look Around view, you can move the map with your finger to change locations. You can also hold and rotate the binoculars icon around on the map to see a 360-degree view of the location.



