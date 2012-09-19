Here's What The Critics Say About Apple's New Maps Application

Photo: AP

Apple’s new Maps application is not as big a disaster as we feared.In case you’re unaware, Apple is removing its Google-based maps application for its own home-grown app that relies on data from two dozen other partners.



Reviewers who tested the iPhone 5 say the maps application from Apple is pretty good, though it still needs som tweaking. Mostly, it needs transit directions added as soon as possible.

Here’s a sampling:

MG Siegler at TechCrunch: “I don’t think they’re as good as Google Maps, but they’re not bad by any stretch of the imagination,” however he says that no public transit in the app sucks if you live in a town where public transit is important.

Walt Mossberg of WSJ: “The biggest drawback I found is the new Maps app … they lack Google’s very useful ground-level photographic street views. And they also lack public-transit routing,” but he likes Apple’s turn-by-turn navigation and he found the maps to be accurate.

Tim Stevens of Engadget: “It’s the new Maps app that will have the biggest impact on most users, and in general we found Maps beautiful and fast, a smooth and very aesthetically pleasing way to get from place to place. But, it isn’t nearly as comprehensive as Google’s offerings on Android. The biggest drawback is the unfortunate lack of public transportation directions.”

Stuart Miles Pocket Lint: “The interface is a lot cleaner, and Apple has introduced a new 3D mapping flyover feature that makes everything look like it is from the SimCity games … There are holes though. Shifting from Google Maps means you’ll loose access to Google’s POI database, as well as Street View, and we’ve found that when you get out of metropolitan areas the satellite imagery isn’t as detailed as Google’s offering.”

Rich Jaroslovsky at Bloomberg: “But my initial test unit was too easily confused, especially in urban areas. At one point as I was driving south on San Francisco’s Embarcadero, it thought I was going north; at another point, it mistakenly thought I was on Fremont Street, a couple of blocks away. I encountered a similar issue walking in downtown San Francisco.”

Jim Dalrymple at The Loop: “I really should mention Maps, Apple’s new turn-by-turn direction app on the iPhone. I love it. I used in Cupertino and I used it at home — it worked equally well in both places.”

Check out the new maps app for yourself in this video:

