Apple Blogger Praises Apple For Making Insignificant Improvements To Apple Maps

Photo: Motorola

Apple blogger Jim Dalrymple has a list of some improvements to Apple Maps.It’s unclear where he got his list from, but it seems like it’s from Apple PR. It could be a source in the company, he doesn’t say.



Wherever it came from, he dutifully transcribed Apple’s message and didn’t have a critical thing to say about the state of Apple Maps.

The closest we get is this sentence at the end of his story: “Maps may have disappointed some users when it was first released, but when Tim Cook said he was focusing Apple’s attention to fix the issues, he meant it. And it shows.”

Dalrymple is one of the most pro-Apple bloggers in the world. He’s constantly attacking Apple rival Samsung (see here) and disparaging anyone that speaks ill of Apple (see here).

The maps blog post is mostly about Apple improving “flyover” coverage, which is the 3D renderings of buildings with satellite photos, as well as some improvements in Japan and China.

The flyover stuff for Apple is pretty much useless, so bragging about fixing it seems silly. You don’t need flyover for anything. It’s neat to look at, but it doesn’t help you get where you’re going.

What Apple really needs to fix is the core functionality, which means getting directions right, and being 10X better at search than it currently is. It should know that searching for “Medina” in Manhattan means Medina Cafe, not Medina in the Middle East.

It’s nice, we suppose, that things are a little better with maps, but this only highlights how far behind Google Apple is with its maps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.