Apple Maps is finally getting public transportation directions

Apple is set to update its Maps app with public transit directions in the new version of iOS 9, which is expected to be announced at its WWDC event in early June.

Apple Maps had a rocky start when it completely replaced Google Maps in iOS 6 back in 2012. It was so bad that Tim Cook posted an apology on the Apple website because it was giving people the wrong directions, which sometimes ended in dangerous situations.

Since then, Apple Maps has improved to be as trustworthy as Google Maps, but still lacking public transit directions. That has given city-slicking iPhone owners little reason to use Apple Maps for the last three years.

There was a glimmer of hope last year as Apple announced it would integrate public transportation directions into its Maps app in iOS 8, but the feature was pulled largely due to personnel issues.

Apple Maps is the default maps app in iOS devices, which means iPhone or iPad users can’t use Google Maps when they tap address links in other Apple apps, like Mail, iMessage or Safari. The only way to use Google Maps from an address link is to use Google’s apps, like Gmail or Chrome, which let you set Google Maps as the default maps app when opening address links.

Obviously, Apple doesn’t want you to use one of its biggest competitors’ apps, especially if it’s out of necessity. Adding public transit directions to Apple Maps could be a game changer for Apple to, at long last, keep iOS users on its own apps rather than Google’s.

