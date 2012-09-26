How To Report A Major Problem With Apple's Maps

Apple’s Maps aren’t perfect, we’ve already established that. You can help Apple make Maps better.



If you notice an error while searching for a location, try this:

Once the red pin shows up on your map, tap it. Next select the blue arrow, and you will be taken to the location’s details. Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page, and select “Report a Problem”. Categorize the issue. Add the correct location.

Here’s a visual for you from MacRumors:

While the changes won’t show up instantly, this is a positive step toward building a better Maps app for everyone.

It’s annoying to have to do this for a company with over $100 billion in cash, but it is what it is at this point.

In the meantime, try out these other solutions too:

