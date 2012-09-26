How To Report A Major Problem With Apple's Maps

Apple’s Maps aren’t perfect, we’ve already established that. You can help Apple make Maps better.
If you notice an error while searching for a location, try this:
- Once the red pin shows up on your map, tap it.
- Next select the blue arrow, and you will be taken to the location’s details.
- Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page, and select “Report a Problem”.
- Categorize the issue.
- Add the correct location.
Here’s a visual for you from MacRumors:
Photo: MacRumors
While the changes won’t show up instantly, this is a positive step toward building a better Maps app for everyone.
It’s annoying to have to do this for a company with over $100 billion in cash, but it is what it is at this point.
In the meantime, try out these other solutions too:
