Apple Knew Maps Was Going To Be A Disaster, Say Developers

Consumers aren’t the only ones annoyed with Apple’s Maps. Developers are frustrated too, and they have been upset for much longer than end users.Developers are claiming that Apple knew that its Maps app was of poor quality, but it ignored the issue.



Apple previewed iOS 6, which includes the new, Apple-developed Maps app, at its World Wide Developers Conference in June. It made an early version of the software available to developers to test and integrate with their own apps, as tech companies typically do.

CNET reports that developers filed bug requests, sent emails to Apple employees, and even complained on internal message boards about the mapping disaster

Developers are now getting out their side of the story. Bottom line: Apple knew Maps would be a disaster. It had plenty of warnings.

One developer told CNET:

“I posted at least one doomsayer rant after each (developer) beta, and I wasn’t alone. The mood amongst the developers seemed to be that the maps were so shockingly bad that reporting individual problems was futile. What was needed wasn’t so much an interface for reporting a single point as incorrect, but for selecting an entire region and saying ‘All of this—it’s wrong.'”

Developers exhausted every option they had to report issues, they said, and their complaints fell on deaf ears.

Last month, Apple CEO, Tim Cook went against the grain and apologized to consumers for the mishap. Cook even suggested several alternative apps from competitors like Google and Nokia for consumers to use.

It seems that Apple is working on fixing the issue. But the sense among developers that their complaints were ignored doesn’t bode well for Apple.

