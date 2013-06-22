16 Big-Screen 3D Photos Of Apple's New Desktop Maps App

The iPhone’s big software update took most of the attention at Apple’s big developer conference earlier this month.
Besides changes to its mobile devices, the iPhone-maker also announced a new app coming to the desktop, Apple Maps.
Apple’s desktop Maps app is like Google Earth but the way it handles 3D images is pretty incredible.
We got our hands on some screenshots of the app in action, take a tour of the world’s most famous landmarks via Apple Maps.
One of the most impressive features of Apple desktop Maps is the Flyover feature. Here's a look at the Apple's campus courtyard in Cupertino, Calif.
The Pyramids of Giza still haven't received the full 3D treatment. Hopefully Apple will get it right by the time OS X Mavericks launches.
We love the right of light around the Earth, it looks simply beautiful. You'll be able to explore the world through Apple maps later this year.
