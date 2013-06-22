16 Big-Screen 3D Photos Of Apple's New Desktop Maps App

Kevin Smith
Apple Maps Desktop OS X Mavericks

The iPhone’s big software update took most of the attention at Apple’s big developer conference earlier this month. 

Besides changes to its mobile devices, the iPhone-maker also announced a new app coming to the desktop, Apple Maps.

Apple’s desktop Maps app is like Google Earth but the way it handles 3D images is pretty incredible.

We got our hands on some screenshots of the app in action, take a tour of the world’s most famous landmarks via Apple Maps.

Apple's new operating system, called OS X Mavericks has a beautiful built-in Maps app.

Similar to Google's new Maps App, Apple Maps shows different parts of the world in real time.

Mountains look extremely detailed, giving you an actual perspective of the landscape.

One of the most impressive features of Apple desktop Maps is the Flyover feature. Here's a look at the Apple's campus courtyard in Cupertino, Calif.

And another view of the campus from the entrance.

Big Ben in London looks pretty good.

The flyover of these buildings in Italy makes you feel like you're right there.

This view gives a great perspective of how long San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge is.

This flyover gives us a better understanding of how dense midtown New York City is.

The Pyramids of Giza still haven't received the full 3D treatment. Hopefully Apple will get it right by the time OS X Mavericks launches.

Its hard to imagine how massive the Grand Canyon really is, but this view gives us a great idea.

Here's another look at the Grand Canyon.

A great view of the Roman Colosseum.

The Sydney Opera House looks beautiful from the air.

In case you've never seen the Toronto skyline. It looks great from this view.

We love the right of light around the Earth, it looks simply beautiful. You'll be able to explore the world through Apple maps later this year.

Now make sure you check out...

15 Hidden iOS 7 Features Apple Didn't Tell You About >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.