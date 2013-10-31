Apple Maps Angers Taiwan With A Geopolitical Blunder

Something strange is happening for some people when they search for “Taiwan” on Apple Maps. Rather than getting results for “台湾,” or “Taiwan,” they see results for “中国台湾省” — “China Province Taiwan.”

This screen grab, from Taiwanese website Liberty Times, captures the problem:

Taiwan, of course, doesn’t consider itself a province of China. Following years of civil war and a split in 1949, the country has styled itself as the “Republic of China” and it has been recognised as such by 23 countries (Mainland China is officially referred to as the People’s Republic of China).

With the name slip-up, Apple seems to have walked into a big geopolitical issue.

“It does not fit with the reality,” Kelly Hsieh, the head of the foreign ministry’s Department of North American Affairs, told reporters according to AFP.

The country has issued a complaint, though Apple has yet to comment (at the time of writing Business Insider was unable to replicate the name issue, suggesting it may have been fixed).

Maps have been a contentious issue for tech companies — Google recently pissed off Switzerland and has had a host of other issues.

Unfortunately for Apple, this is the second incident involving Taiwan: last year the country blamed Apple Maps for inadvertently revealing a $US1.2 billion top-secret radar base.

