Siri And Apple Maps Might Be Coming To Your Mac Next Year

Early versions of OS X 10.9, the yet-to-be-released upgrade for your Mac’s operating system, include Siri and Apple Maps integration, reports 9to5Mac.Siri on a Mac reportedly functions just as it does on your mobile device, setting reminders and researching things for you.



As for mapping, Apple is so far only looking into Maps integration, meaning developers could plug their own apps into Apple’s mapping service. A standalone Maps app is possible, but that’s not in the works yet.

This isn’t a sure sign that these features will end up in consumers’ hands – they have to get through a testing period before that happens.

