Apple Is Reportedly Facing Manufacturing Problems For The Next iPhone And iPad

Production challenges are slowing the release of the iPhone “5S,” the reduced-price iPhone, and the next generation of iPad Mini, according to a report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



We first heard the news from MacRumors.

Simply put, each device faces an issue in production. The iPhone 5S’s supposed fingerprint sensor supposedly requires a special colour coating to prevent interference. The reduced-price iPhone’s extra-thin plastic shell will likely lead to issues surrounding colour coating. And the hypothetical Retina display for the iPad Mini is expected to slow down the timing on the device’s release.

The original target for the new iPhones was June or July, but the report does not provide a new target.

