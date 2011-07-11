Apple Looking For Another Manufacturer To Make The "iPad Plus"

Foxconn employees

Apple is looking for a secondary manufacturer to produce more iPads in Taiwan, DigiTimes reports.It’s also looking for another plant because it’s about to produce another version of the iPad. This new iPad has been called an “iPad HD,” or an “iPad Plus.” It will looking like the iPad 2, but with a high resolution screen.



Additionally, after the explosion at Foxconn earlier this year, Apple wants a second partner as insurance, says DigiTimes.

