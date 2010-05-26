Apple iPad-Maker Foxconn Makes Employees Promise Not To Kill Themselves

Foxconn, one of Apple’s Chinese manufacturer, is asking its employees to sign a pledge that they will not kill themselves, reports a Taiwan cable channel, via Sydney Morning Herald.



This year, 9 Foxconn employees have killed themselves. As a result of these suicides, and reports trickling out about the gruelling work conditions Foxconn is facing growing pressure to improve its work conditions.

Yesterday, Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision, which is Foxconn’s parent company told reporters he does not have “blood and sweat factories.”

The employees inside the factories seem to disagree. In previous report we published on the factory, an employee complained of standing upright without moving for eight hours straight. The SMH quoted another employee as saying “I feel like I have an empty life and work like a machine.”

Due to these depressing work conditions, 9 employees have taken their lives. In addition to asking (which we assume in this case means forcing) employees to sign a non-suicide pact, Foxconn is also hanging nets around the factory to catch anyone that would jump from the tall buildings.

