At Apple, Everybody's Working For (And On) The Weekend

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a taskmaster.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Don Melton, a former director of Internet technologies at Apple, has taken up blogging, and along the way he’s revealing fascinating glimpses of the work culture of the secretive company.Work bleeds over into the weekends for Apple managers, Melton writes:



It’s Sunday night as I publish this. That means it’s a working night for most managers at Apple. Even more so for Director-level personnel like I was.

Why? Our veeps had to be ready for the big status and planning meeting on Monday morning and we had to be available to help them. Steve always had the meeting then. I assume to set the tone and the pace for the week. Good idea, really. I doubt that’s changed now.

It’s not like other folks there weren’t working nights and weekends too. Many of my engineers worked longer and harder than I did. It was a busy place. By our choice.

We’ve heard of other companies where Sunday’s not a day of rest—Square, for example, where CEO Jack Dorsey has modelled many aspects of the company after Apple.

