Apple Manager Busted In $1 Million Kickback Scheme Pleads Not Guilty

Not Paul Shin Devine.

Photo: Associated Press

Paul Shin Devine, the Apple manager accused of taking $1 million in kickbacks from Asian suppliers, is pleading not guilty.Devine is accused of supplying information to Asian suppliers about the prices Apple was willing to pay for parts for iPods, iPhones, etc.



Apple found out about his scheme through emails cached on his work computer.

According to Bloomberg, Devine was paid a salary of $614,000, with a $51,076 bonus for five years of work. He also received 4,500 in Apple stock options and 900 shares of restricted stock.

Devine faces many years in jail if found guilty.

Meanwhile, one of the Asian executives believed to be paying for information from Devine has been suspended. The head of Kaedar Electronics, a subsidiary of Pegatron, says she thought she was paying for legitimate information.

Pegatron is reportedly manufacturing a CDMA iPhone, which is Verizon compatible.

See Also: Apple Manager Paul Shin Devine Busted In $1 Million Kickback Scheme

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.