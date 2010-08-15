Apple Manager Paul Shin Devine Busted In $1 Million Kickback Scheme

Not Paul Shin Devine.

The Apple manager in charge of selecting Asian suppliers, Paul Shin Devine, has been nailed by both the company and Federal prosecutors for leaking confidential information to certain suppliers in exchange for payments.The leaked information, which Apple found via Devine’s personal email accounts, helped the suppliers gain an edge when bidding for Apple’s business. Devine had the suppliers send payments to his wife’s bank account, in small enough increments to avoid attracting attention.



Devine was arrested on Friday and will appear in court on Monday.

Pete Carey of the San Jose Merc has more >

