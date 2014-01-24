Apple Is Making TWO Big-Screen iPhones!

Rejoice, people that want big-screened iPhones!

(And, we guess, be sad people that want small-screens for their iPhone.)

Apple is finally ready to join the rest of the world’s smartphone makers by making a bigger iPhone.

The Wall Street Journal says Apple is making an iPhone with a screen that’s larger than 4.5-inches. It’s also working on a second iPhone with a screen that’s bigger than 5-inches.

Additionally, the Journal says Apple is scraping the iPhone 5C’s plastic style. The new phones are going to be metal like the iPhone 5S.

The 4.5+ inch model is being prepared for mass production, says the Journal. The bigger iPhone is still in development.

These phones should be out around the same time as usual for Apple, so September.

Apple’s number one smartphone rival is Samsung. Its most popular phone in the U.S. is the SIII, which has a 4.8-inch screen. Its next most popular is the S4, which has a 5-inch screen.

Apple has done quite well with smaller screens for the iPhone, so it’s not like it needs to make a bigger iPhone. However, there seems to be plenty of consumer demand in the U.S. and abroad for a bigger screen size. So, Apple should definitely expand its line and offer different screen options for users.

This isn’t some sort of radical strategy for Apple. It offers laptops in 11-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch screen sizes. So why not do the same with the iPhone?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.