Apple Will Start Making The 4.7-Inch IPhone 6 In May

Apple is going to start manufacturing 4.7-inch iPhone screens in May, Reiji Murai at Reuters reports, citing supply chain sources.

The new, bigger iPhone 6 will be out in the fall, according to Reuters’ sources.

Apple is also exploring a 5.5-inch iPhone, says Reuters, but it’s having trouble making those screens. As a result, Apple has reportedly delayed production of the 5.5-inch screen. We’re not sure what this means for the release time line of the 5.5-inch iPhone.

Currently, Apple’s iPhone comes in 4-inch sizes and 3.5-inch sizes. The iPhone 5 and 5S has a 4-inch screen. The iPhone 4S has a 3.5-inch screen. The iPhone is small relative to Android-based phones. Samsung’s newest phone, for instance, has a 5.1-inch screen.

