Apple May Have Just Taken A Shot At Samsung's Smartwatch Business

Apple’s first wearable device won’t be launching until 2015, but some of its biggest rivals have been releasing smartwatches over the past year. According to Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president for operations, the company isn’t worried at all about the competition.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, it seems like Williams may have taken a direct shot at Samsung, one of Apple’s most formidable rivals in the mobile space.

“One of our competitors is on their fourth or fifth attempt, but no one is wearing them,” Williams said in reference to smartwatches.

There’s a strong chance Williams is talking about Samsung. The company has introduced six smartwatches in the past year: the original Galaxy Gear, its succesor the Gear 2, the more affordable Gear 2 Neo, the health-focused Gear Fit, the Android Wear-powered Gear Live, and the Gear S, which features a curved display.

Cook also agreed with Williams — saying the company has no regrets about missing the holiday rush with its smartwatch. Here’s what Cook told Bloomberg:

“We could have done the watch much earlier, honestly, but not that the fit and finish and quality and integration of these products. And so we are willing to wait.”

