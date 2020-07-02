Apple is cancelling deals with game makers as it rethinks Apple Arcade, according to a new report

Apple Apple Arcade is a subscription gaming service offered across Apple devices.

Apple’s subscription gaming service, Apple Arcade, is reportedly getting revamped to keep subscribers locked in.

For $US5 per month, Apple Arcade offers users access to over 100 games across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers.

The company is said to have cancelled several deals with game makers as it shifts to games with stronger “engagement,” according to a Bloomberg report.

Since launching in September 2019, Apple Arcade has failed to host any must-play games, and game makers speaking to Bloomberg suggested that the service’s subscriber growth has been weak.

Apple is reportedly killing deals with game developers and rethinking the overall strategy of its $US5/month subscription gaming service, Apple Arcade.

The new focus, according to game makers speaking with Bloomberg, is on titles that drive longer “engagement.” The goal, they said, is to retain Arcade subscribers with games that keep players playing rather than one-off experiences.

To that end, Apple is said to have killed deals with several game makers earlier this year.

‘Skate City’/Apple Arcade ‘Skate City’ is one of dozens of games available on Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade launched in late September 2019 with a one-month free trial, and the service has added games to its 100-plus game library over time.

Though early reviews of the service were generally positive, none of the games in its library have become breakthrough hits. And many of those games have subsequently appeared on other game platforms.

Developers speaking to Bloomberg said the strategy shift reflects Apple’s disappointment with the service’s subscriber growth and retention. The company has never revealed user or subscriber numbers for Apple Arcade, and representatives didn’t respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

