Apple Buys A Chip Company To Make The iPad Go Faster

Photo: Associated Press

Apple appears to have acquired Intrinsity, a startup that was working on speeding up the chip that powers iPhones and iPads, MacRumors reports, via EDN.While the deal was never officially announced, Intrinsity employees updated their LinkedIn pages to say they work at Apple, notes MacRumors.



Apple acquired chip maker P.A. Semi in 2008, but it seems most of the people from P.A. Semi have left the company. Buying Intrinsity, and its team, seems to be a way to fill in the gap left behind from the PA Semi defections.

