Apple Makes Another Smart Change To iPhone App Store

Apple continues to make smart changes to the iPhone App Store.



The latest: Users can now “gift” each other Apps, iPhone marketing author Rana Sobhany reports:

Apple has now integrated gifting into the App Store, a move which will likely bring significant additional revenue to developers around key holidays. On the iTunes side, music gifting has become very popular since it was implemented, particularly related to music discovery among friends, and I believe that this behaviour will continue into the application space as well.

Merry Christmas (in March), iPhone developers!

