Apple Makes Another Play For The Enterprise: Old Navy Testing iPod-Based Point-Of-Sale System

Photo: 9 to 5 Mac

Apple is making a huge play at the enterprise market via iOS: Not just the typical corporate market you think of, like getting big companies to buy Macs instead of Dells, but actually getting companies to use iOS devices as part of their business infrastructure.The latest example: Old Navy, the clothing retailer, is testing out iPod-based point-of-sale systems in its stores, 9to5Mac reports.*



These are the same little iPod touch-based systems that you see used in Apple’s own retail stores, where a cashier uses an iPod to swipe your credit card, and you sign the screen with your finger.

Who knows if this will become widespread, but it’s a huge potential new market for Apple — and for iOS software partners, such as the company we found offering an iPad- and SMS-based table-waiting service at a San Francisco restaurant.

*Update 12/2: We just spoke with a source familiar with the situation, who clarifies that Apple itself is not the one providing the point-of-sale (POS) system to Old Navy; that a third party is actually the one that makes the POS software. (9 to 5 Mac had reported the opposite; that this is Apple POS software. We are told this is incorrect.) Apple obviously makes the iPods, and can act as an ambassador for iPod-based POS systems, but Apple itself is not in the business of selling its own POS software at this point, we understand.

Related: Here’s How Apple Is Invading The Enterprise

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.