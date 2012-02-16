Apple Makes A Sharp Swing Down, And The Market Is Staging A Selloff

Finally, a touch of red.



All the major indices are off now, with the Dow off 70 points (not huge, just notable) and the S&P 500 down about 0.2%.

The big notable swing is in Apple, which got heavy in a hurry.

There seems to be some talk about perhaps Apple having its weighting reduce in the NASDAQ-100 index, which would affect ETFs.

Bloomberg sent out a blast not long before the stock fell about it now comprising 17.1% of the index.

Here’s a story from just last April, when it was downwardly rebalanced over 20% to 12.4%.

