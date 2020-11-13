Apple makes 4 different iPad models — here's which ones are the newest

With four different models and several generations, it’s not always clear what the newest iPad is, so we’ve broken it down for you.

The newest iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Air all launched in 2020. The latest iPad Mini was released in 2019.

You can also check out our full buying guide for more advice on which iPad to buy.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

There’s a huge variety of Apple iPads to pick from, and not all stores make it clear which model is the latest — not only plenty of different models, but also plenty of different generations.

There are four different models of the iPad currently available: the straight-up iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. Among the four of them, there are several different generations.

Keep reading to find out which iPad is newest:

10.2-inch iPad 8th generation (2020)

Image: Apple

The standard iPad is in its 8th generation, and latest model came out in September 2020.

It boasts a 10.2-inch touchscreen, an A12 Fusion processor and an embedded M10 co-processor, as well as 32GB of storage space on the basic model. It’s certainly enough to get you through your basic needs, though you may want to upgrade to a bit more storage space if you’re planning on using the iPad to download a lot of videos, store many pictures, or play a lot of games.

At Apple’s $499 price, this is the cheapest current iPad you can buy.

Like the most recent iPad Mini, the most recent iPad also offers first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support mouse input.

iPad Air 4th generation (2020)

Image: Apple

The iPad Air is in its 4th generation and was released in September 2020. It has a large 10.9-inch Retina touchscreen and a powerful A14 Bionic processor.

This iPad is a sleeker, more powerful and up-to-date version of the standard iPad. Priced to start at $899, it’s pricey but fair given what it offers, and also offers support for the Apple Smart Keyboard with a trackpad and Apple Pencil. This is the iPad you want if you seek a little more power than the straight iPad but not quite as extra as the iPad Pro below.

iPad Mini 5th generation (2019)

Image: Apple

The most recent iPad Mini is the 5th-generation and was released in March 2019. It features a 7.9-inch touchscreen, as well as an A12 Bionic processor and 64GB of storage in the most basic model.

You’ll be well-equipped to download plenty of games and movies, and this Mini also offers Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil stylus support. It’s more expensive than the 10.2-inch iPad at $599 — a price that some might justify for its extra portability.

iPad Pro 4th generation (2020)

Image: Apple

The iPad Pro is the most luxury tablet in Apple’s iPad series. Because it has the performance of a luxury laptop, the Pro models are pricey, but the Pro is made for those who want something that’s more than merely a tablet.

The iPad Pro truly takes off when paired with peripherals like the Apple Pencil and the brand-new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad.

While all of the 2018 iPad Pro models are just fine to work and play with, the latest models now feature upgraded rear cameras with LiDAR depth sensing, Apple’s latest A12Z Bionic processor, the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, and that fancy Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad that brings the iPad Pro closer than ever to superseding your laptop.

Just like last time, the 11-inch version asks for $1,329 to start, whereas the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,649.

The publisher of Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.