Apple Should Steal This Feature To Make Managing Your Inbox Easier

I’ve been using the Sparrow mail application for my iPhone for a few months now.When the iPhone 5 comes out on Friday, I plan to switch back to Apple’s native Mail application.



Sparrow is a fantastic app, but because it’s a third-party application, it’s not quite as smooth as the native Apple mail app. Also, Sparrow was built by a small team of developers. Google acquired Sparrow and shut down work on the app. Instead it has the Sparrow team building a great Gmail app.

When I ditch Sparrow, there will be two features I really miss, one of which I really want Apple to steal.

I use Gmail, and Business Insider’s email is powered by Google, so I’m going to miss the ability to star important emails right in the app. You can’t do that with the native mail app. I assume this is because Apple doesn’t want to build features that only work with Gmail.

The other feature I’m going to miss is the ability to read just unread messages. At the top of the Sparrow inbox, I can swipe between “Inbox,” which is everything, and “Unread,” which are messages I haven’t read. I get hundreds of emails everyday and during the workday I can’t sort through them all.

At the end of the day when I’m at home on the couch I like to flip through unread messages to make sure I didn’t miss anything. The problem with this is that I have a mix of read and unread messages. If I could only see the unread messages on my iPhone or iPad, my life would be a lot easier.

I want Apple to make my life easier. So, I want Apple to steal this simple, excellent feature.

