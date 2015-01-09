How Apple Could Ditch The Magnetic Charging Port Without Ruining Its Laptops

Apple’s next MacBook Air is rumoured to be ditching nearly every port you’ve ever known, except a headphone jack and a new type of USB port, called USB Type-C.

That includes MagSafe, Apple’s magnetic charging port that keeps your laptop from flying across the room when you trip over the charger cord.

USB-C may be able to double as a charging port and a data transfer port, but it reintroduces a problem that no one wants to deal with.

The easiest solution, as John Gruber points out, would be to move the MagSafe magnet down to the AC adaptor.

It would work pretty much the same as it has been, only the cord would disconnect near the adaptor instead of near your laptop.

It’s the best we can hope for, at least until wireless charging for laptops becomes a reality.

The MacBook Air is expected to come out early this year, so we’ll have to wait until then to see what Apple’s engineers have in store.

