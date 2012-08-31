Apple Made White The Coolest Car colour Last Year, Says BMW Designer

Photo: Flickr via YiowMade

Yahoo Motorami’s Brett Berk says silver has been the most popular car colour for almost 10 years.Designers think silver best shows off a car’s exterior.



But last year silver was traded in for a more in-demand colour; one that has historically been uncool among car owners and designers: white.

A BMW designer tells Motorami that the change in perception can be blamed almost entirely on Steve Jobs.

“Prior to Apple, white was associated with things like refrigerators or the tiles in your bathroom. Apple made white valuable,” BMW Designworks’ Sandy McGill tells Motorami.

This year though, white is being traded in for a new fad: brown.

