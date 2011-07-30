CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Made Twice As Much Profit On Phones As Everybody Else COMBINED

Apple is now the leading phone manufacturer by market share. It passed Nokia for the first time last quarter.

But more impressive: it captured two-thirds of all profits in the mobile phone business last quarter, according to statistics from Asymco.

Another way of looking at it: Apple made about twice as much profit on mobile phones as Samsung, RIM, and HTC did — combined. Nokia, Motorola, Sony-Ericsson, and LG all saw losses.

chart of the day, operating profit, mobile companies, july 2011

