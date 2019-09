In honour of World AIDS Day, Apple made the Apple logo of its major retail stores red. It’s also posting a direct link on Apple.com to (RED)’s site about World AIDS Day. We have photos of Apple’s stores with the red Apple. They look pretty great.

Apple Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York

Apple The Sydney store

Apple Apple’s store in London

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.