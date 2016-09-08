Apple's new Mac operating system will be available on September 20

Apple announced on Wednesday that its Mac operating system, called macOS Sierra, will become available on September 20.

macOS Sierra comes with new features, including Siri on your laptop or desktop, which you can use to control certain aspects of your Mac computer, like turning Bluetooth on or off, and opening files or folders. You’ll also be able to unlock Macs running macOS Sierra without typing in password by simply wearing the Apple Watch near your Mac.

There are a bunch of other features. Check out our first impression of the macOS Sierra Beta.

