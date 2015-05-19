Apple just unveiled a faster 15-inch MacBook Pro with a sharper screen and the Force Touch trackpad

Apple announced on Tuesday that it would be updating its 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, faster graphics and flash storage, and Apple’s new Force Touch trackpad — which simulates the sensation of clicking without the trackpad actually moving.

Apple also claims this updated MacBook will come with longer battery life. You can buy it starting today $US1,999 for the basic configuration, which gets you 256GB of flash storage, 16GB of memory, and a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor.

The more expensive $US2,499 configuration gets you more storage (512GB versus 256GB) and a faster processor clocked at 2.5GHz instead of 2.2GHz.

It’s not a major change compared to the laptops Apple already offers, but it shows the company is looking to expand the new Force Touch trackpad it introduced with the 12-inch MacBook back in March into more of its products.

Force Touch uses a taptic engine that triggers haptic feedback, which essentially means it feels like you’re clicking even though the trackpad doesn’t actually click and physically stays in place. There are a bunch of new gestures and features within Apple’s Mac operating system that rely on this Force Touch trackpad, and Apple is letting third-party developers create new features too.

At the same time, Apple is also introducing a new 27-inch iMac with a Retina 5K display that starts at $US1,999 and is also available starting Tuesday.

