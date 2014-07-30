Everything You Need To Know About Apple's MacBook Pro Refresh

Apple upgraded its MacBook Pro lineup on Tuesday, updating its 13- and 15-inch Retina laptops with faster specifications and dropping the price of two models by $US100.

Here’s how the new models compare:

13-inch Retina MacBook Pro:

– $US1299: 2.6 GHz dual-core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB flash storage

– $US1499: 2.6 GHz dual-core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB flash storage

– $US1799: 2.8 GHz dual-core i7 processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB flash storage

15-inch Retina MacBook Pro:

– $US1999: 2.2 GHz quad-core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB flash storage

– $US2499: 2.5 GHz quad-core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB flash storage

All basic 13-inch MacBooks, which used to come with 4 GB of RAM, will now come with 8 GB of RAM standard. Meanwhile, the default standard for the 15-inch models, which was once 8 GB of RAM, will be increased to 16 GB of RAM.

Apple gave $US100 price cuts to its 13-inch non-Retina MacBook Pro, which hasn’t been updated with new internals since June 2012, as well as the high-end 15-inch Retina model, which dropped from $US2,599 to $US2,499.

Apple has new build-to-order options for both 13- and 15-inch models. The 13-inch model can now be fitted with a 3.0 GHz dual-core i7 processor, while the 15-inch model can include a 2.8 GHz quad-core i7 processor. Both laptops can support up to 1 TB of flash storage.

Today’s laptop refresh was relatively minor, considering Apple is expected to release a new set of MacBooks with Intel’s next-generation Broadwell processors. According to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), however, the Broadwell-powered MacBooks may not arrive until later next year.

Apple is also reportedly working on a 12-inch MacBook, which is said to be a successor to the MacBook Air with an ultra thin build, a Retina display, a quieter (or nonexistent) fan, and a new trackpad design that works without a mechanical button. The device was originally described by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in research note released last October.

