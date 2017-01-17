Apple's MacBooks could get an internal upgrade this year that doubles the maximum memory

Glenn3095/Flickr (PD) Apple’s laptop lineup could get more powerful this year.

Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks said in a new note to investors on Monday that Apple’s MacBook lineup could be upgraded to use Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors. The laptops could also see maximum RAM double, according to Apple Insider.

Right now Apple’s high-end laptop line, the MacBook Pro, comes in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch screens.

Kuo says that in Q4, Apple will start making a new 15-inch MacBook Pro that will come with up to 32GB of RAM.

Currently MacBooks only support up to 16GB of RAM, but Kuo says that will double in the next generation of MacBook Pros.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, has previously defended Apple’s decision to cap memory at 16GB, saying “to support 32GB of memory would require using DDR memory that is not low power and also require a different design of the logic board which might reduce space for batteries. Both factors would reduce battery life.”

As well as a new high-end laptop, Kuo also reportedly says in his note that Apple will produce new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros in Q3. He also expects Apple to begin producing a 12-inch MacBook in Q2. It will reportedly have the same design, but its memory will also double from a maximum of 8GB to a new limit of 16GB.

Kuo also says that Apple has seen higher than expected demand for its new MacBook Pro laptops with Touch Bar, a touchscreen above the keyboards that can be used to control the laptops. Demand is, apparently, “better than expected” for the devices, and manufacturing capacity has been increased by 50%.

Apple also released a version of the new MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar. That didn’t sell so well, Kuo said, and he expects Apple to discount that model.

Kuo is a reliable source of news for future Apple products. The analyst, who lives in Taiwan, has sources close to Apple’s supply chain who have given accurate descriptions in the past of what products the company is working on.

