Battery life on the new MacBook Pro is way worse than Apple said it was

The new MacBook Pro is a great laptop, but its battery life falls short of Apple’s claims.

On Apple’s specs sheet for the new MacBook Pro, the company says the laptop gets up to 10 hours of use on a single battery charge. But in my tests with the 13-inch model with Touch Bar, I only got about eight hours if I kept the screen brightness at a lower level. I got a little over six hours with the brightness all the way up, my preferred setting.

Other reviewers had similar experiences. The Verge’s Jacob Kastrenakes wrote that he only got about five or six hours of battery life per charge.

Beyond the obvious disappointment, this is also a bummer because Apple removed the clever MagSafe charger from the MacBook Pro in favour of the new Thunderbolt 3 port. The MagSafe charger magnetically connected to the computer so it wouldn’t ruin anything if your tripped over it. The Thunderbolt charger fits snugly inside the port and doesn’t pop out as easily as MagSafe chargers.

Apple Battery specs for the 13-inch MacBook Pro (left) and 15-inch MacBook Pro (right).

It’s also a major twist for Apple, which tends to understate battery life specs for MacBooks and then surprise everyone when the device exceeds expectations. For example, Apple says the MacBook Air gets up to 12 hours of battery life, but many found it can get up to 14 hours.

