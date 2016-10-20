Here's everything we know about Apple's next MacBook Pro

Apple just sent around invitations to an event occurring on October 27, and rumour has it’s for new Macs announcements.

About time, too, because the MacBook Pro as we know it has barely changed since it was released in 2009, save for a slimmer design, spec updates, and a sharper Retina display.

Based on a slew of leaks and rumours in the last few months, we might be seeing an all-new MacBook Pro with a new look and new features. Check it out:

