Here's everything we know about Apple's next MacBook Pro

Apple just sent around invitations to an event occurring on October 27, and rumour has it’s for new Macs announcements.
About time, too, because the MacBook Pro as we know it has barely changed since it was released in 2009, save for a slimmer design, spec updates, and a sharper Retina display.
Based on a slew of leaks and rumours in the last few months, we might be seeing an all-new MacBook Pro with a new look and new features. Check it out:
The often reliable and accurate analyst Ming Chi Kuo from KGI Securities predicts that Apple will release two sizes of the MacBook Pro, with 13-inch and 15-inch screens.
A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the new MacBook Pros will have some subtle design changes, like 'shallower curves around the edges,' which could give them a sleeker and sharper design.
Kuo believes the new MacBook Pros will have an even thinner design than the current crop.
To help make the new MacBook Pros thinner, Apple is reportedly designing new hinges to save space, according to the Chinese news site Commercial Times.
One of the biggest supposed new features on Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro lineup is an OLED display strip that will take the place of the 'F' keys, which are usually found above the row of number keys on a keyboard, according to 9to5Mac.
That OLED strip is said to let users customise the 'F' key functions, whereas those keys on the MacBook Pro can't be customised.
For example, you could potentially move the volume control keys (F10 to F12 on the current MacBook Pro). Or you could assign one of the keys on the OLED strip to open an app or a shortcut to a feature.
The new MacBook Pros will apparently use USB-C ports for connecting external devices, like external hard drives, displays, and anything else you normally connect to your computer, according to Ars Technica.
That means you might need an adaptor to connect legacy peripherals that don't use USB-C, which could be a pain.
At the same time, USB-C allows for faster data transfer speeds, and you could have all your devices connected to a single USB-C adaptor rather than having multiple cables sticking out of your MacBook Pro, which makes it easier to plug and unplug all your peripherals when you need to.
Ars Technica also claims that USB-C will be used for charging the new MacBook Pro.
This one worries us a little, as USB-C for charging might not be as practical as the MagSafe power connectors used on the current MacBook Pros. That's because the MagSafe's magnetic connection allows the power cord to disconnect safely without damaging your MacBook Pro if you trip or pull on the wire by accident.
If you accidentally trip on a USB-C cable, on the other hand, it could pull the new MacBook Pro off a table and potentially damage it, as a USB-C's connection could be more secure.
We'll have to wait and see, but it seems like a devolution rather than an upgrade if the rumour is true.
A report from Japanese Apple blog MacOtakara citing a 'reliable' Chinese supplier claims the upcoming MacBook Pro won't come with the good ol' USB ports we're familiar with.
Instead, it will have USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports, which support adapters with multiple ports of different varieties. For example, a single adaptor could have HDMI, SD card, and regular USB ports.
Kuo predicts the new MacBook Pro will have a TouchID fingerprint sensor built into the power button, which can be used instead of typing in a password to unlock the laptop.
Like it is on the iPhone, using TouchID to unlock the new MacBook Pro would be easier and more convenient than typing in a password, especially if you're doing it multiple times a day.
Most of the new MacBook Pros will used Intel's latest 'Skylake' processors, and some of the models designed for users who need extra graphics power for video games and photo/video editing will include AMD's 'Polaris' graphical processors, according to Bloomberg's Gurman.
Apple's new macOS Sierra will come with some nifty features, including 'picture in picture' mode that will let you pop out a video in a separate window, save space by storing old files and apps in iCloud, and use Apple's Siri voice-activated assistant.
Gurman, who's well connected with insider Apple sources, predicts that Apple will announce and make the new MacBook Pros available in October.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.