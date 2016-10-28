Here's everything we know about Apple's next MacBook Pro

Apple is hosting an event on Thursday, October 27, and likely to announce some new Mac computers.

About time, too, because the MacBook Pro as we know it has barely changed since it was released in 2009, save for a slimmer design, spec updates, and a sharper Retina display.

We have a pretty good idea of all-new features to expect during Apple’s event from the numerous leaks and rumours. Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.