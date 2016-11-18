Apple's latest ad compares its new laptop to the discoveries of gravity and fire

Apple’s latest ad makes me want to invent something.
The clip, “Bulbs,” released on Thursday, quickly runs through humanity’s greatest hits: the discovery of fire, the discovery of gravity, the invention of toilet paper, a space shuttle launch, and other important achievements and inventions.
Meanwhile, a line of light bulbs, symbolizing ideas, explode over a cityscape while the William Tell Overture plays.
The final shot of the ad is the new MacBook Pro complete with Apple’s newest interface, the Touch Bar, a touchscreen strip that’s integrated into the laptop’s keyboard, controlling the line of exploding lightbulbs.
The spot raises the question: What would have Issac Newton discovered if he had a MacBook Pro?
Watch for yourself:
NOW WATCH: What those tiny rivets on your jeans are for
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.