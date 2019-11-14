I've only been using Apple's brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro for a few hours, but I can already tell Apple made changes in all the right places

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Apple is launching a new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen, improved keyboard that no longer uses the butterfly mechanism, and improved audio and performance.

It’s priced the same as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which it will be replacing in Apple’s lineup, and is available to order starting Wednesday.

The new keyboard is built on a scissor mechanism, and it feels like a major upgrade compared to Apple’s butterfly mechanism keyboard, which users have complained about in the past.

Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops were always meant to be for professionals, but the company’s emphasis on audio and microphone quality makes that feel truer than ever on the 16-inch model.

Apple is launching a new MacBook Pro that brings significant upgrades to the two areas you probably interact with the most: the keyboard and the screen.

Apple has finally taken the wraps off its long-rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with a larger, higher-resolution screen framed by slimmer bezels, more powerful performance, and much-improved audio. It’s available to order online Wednesday starting at $US2,400 and will be in stores by the end of the week.

But perhaps most importantly, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a refreshed keyboard that ditches the controversial butterfly mechanism Apple had been using since 2015 and instead uses a scissor mechanism.

That’s particularly important because Apple’s butterfly keyboard has come under heavy criticism in the years since its launch. Users have reported various issues such as keys that register twice when only tapped once, or keys that don’t respond at all when pushed. It’s been such a point of contention that a Change.org petition was created encouraging Apple to scrap the butterfly keyboard design, and it’s garnered more than 37,000 signatures.

Otherwise, the new MacBook Pro’s headlining feature is its larger, 16-inch display – the biggest screen on an Apple laptop since the 17-inch model the company launched in 2011. It has a 3072 x 1920 resolution, which is higher than that of the 2880 x 1800 resolution screen found on the 15-inch MacBook Pro it’s replacing, and a bigger 100-watt-hour battery. That larger battery should enable it to last for 11 hours on a single charge, making its battery life one hour longer than its slightly smaller predecessor.

Taken together, the MacBook Pro’s bigger display, improved audio and microphone systems, and larger memory and storage options prove that Apple is leaning into the professional audience the MacBook Pro has always been intended for. In 2019, the difference between the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air feels more obvious than ever.

Here’s a closer look at the new MacBook Pro and what it’s been like to use it over the past day.

Performance, storage, and audio

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Since Apple’s line of “Pro” laptops are usually targeted at professionals rather than the average user just looking to browse the web or work in Microsoft Office, Apple has also upgraded the laptop’s processing power and storage capacity with its new MacBook Pro.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a 64 GB memory option for the first time, which is double the amount of memory available on the highest memory configuration for Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro.

It’s available in six-core Core i7 or eight-core Core i9 configurations with options for AMD Radeon Pro 5300M or Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. You’ll get more storage space with Apple’s new Pro as well – it comes in 512 GB and 1 TB options and are configurable up to 8 TB for the first time. The 15-inch MacBook Pro, by comparison, came in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options and was customisable up to 4 TB of storage.

Processing power, display quality, keyboard performance, and battery life are usually among the most important features of any laptop, whether it’s for work or personal use. But for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the audio and microphones are also a big deal. The MacBook Pro has a new six-speaker audio system and a three-microphone array designed to reduce background hiss, features that Apple is likely hoping will make its new Pro the laptop of choice for podcasters and content creators.

Design

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

I’ve only spent less than a day with the new MacBook Pro, but I can already tell that typing on this machine feels like a dream compared to the butterfly mechanism keyboard I’ve been using on my 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro.

There’s much more tactile feedback that adds depth as you type, unlike the butterfly keyboard, which usually feels stiff and flat in comparison. It’s also much quieter than the butterfly keyboard on my 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro, which I imagine will be useful for taking notes in meetings or while working in public spaces.

The non-butterfly keyboard is one of the only reasons I keep reaching for the ageing 11-inch MacBook Air I purchased in 2015, so it’s exciting to see Apple take this direction with its newest laptop. Even if you’ve never experienced any of the mishaps that some Mac laptop owners have encountered with the butterfly keyboard, the new keyboard will still probably feel like an upgrade.

The slimmer bezels around the screen are also a welcome addition that make the MacBook Pro’s design feel more modern. Competitors like Dell have offered laptops with with seemingly borderless displays for years now, and it’s nice to see Apple taking this approach with the MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro’s audio quality is also surprisingly impressive. I typically use my laptop with headphones, but the MacBook Pro actually makes me want to blast tunes from the laptop’s speakers for a change.

Even just by looking at the new MacBook Pro, you can tell the speaker grills on either side of the keyboard are noticeably larger than those found on the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Compared to my 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro, music coming out of the new 16-inch model was on a whole different level. Music sounded more open and full-bodied, and I was able to clearly hear bass notes that weren’t very noticeable when listening on the 13-inch MacBook Pro at the same volume.

Early thoughts

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

With its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is clearly leaning into the Pro’s intended core audience of professional users more than ever before.

It’s too soon to provide a final verdict on the new MacBook Pro, but it’s clear that Apple wants this to be the go-to machine for creative professionals. But, as is usually the case, there are other noteworthy options out there for those who need a laptop for getting serious work done that won’t cost quite as much as the MacBook Pro. HP’s Spectre x360 15t Touch, for example costs much less, starting at $US1,250. That base configuration gets you a ninth generation Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia graphics and a 4K touchscreen – the latter of which Apple’s laptops lack in favour of the Touch Bar.

Apple’s laptop may offer some benefits that are hard to find elsewhere, like the option to upgrade to 64 GB of memory. But the Pro’s high price makes it seem clearly pointed at niche professionals or those who are willing to pay a premium to stay in Apple’s ecosystem. Even so, if you’re willing to spend the money, the new MacBook Pro’s improved keyboard, roomier screen, and improved audio make it feel like it lives up to that price more than ever before.

