All of Apple's upcoming MacBooks running on its new chip may have just leaked

Apple reportedly has four new MacBook laptops in its future product lineup that will run on its new silicon, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

These include a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, a new MacBook Air, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be the first to launch, as the analyst says it could come in the fourth quarter of this year.

Apple gave vague plans for the future of its Mac lineup at WWDC, saying that the first computer to run on Apple silicon will be coming later this year.

Now, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo might have given us a closer glimpse at exactly what that looks like. In a new note obtained by MacRumors, 9to5Mac, and Apple Insider, the analyst said Apple has four MacBooks running on Apple silicon in its pipeline: a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Based on Kuo’s predictions, it sounds like the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro will be the first computer to debut with Apple silicon, as he says it could launch in the fourth quarter of 2020. The MacBook Air, meanwhile, is expected to come in the fourth quarter of 2020 or first quarter of 2021, while the latter two 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could launch in the second or third quarter of 2021.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, however, will also come with an all-new design, according to Kuo. Apple could also further reduce the price of the MacBook Air with its next model, the analyst predicts.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The 14-inch model is particularly notable because it would signal the first time Apple has released a MacBook Pro in that size option. Kuo previously reported in March that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display, as MacRumors reported at the time.

The latest research note falls in line with previous predictions from Kuo, which indicated that a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro running on Apple silicon may come in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The debut would also come after Apple just launched a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with its improved Magic Keyboard and refreshed 10th generation Intel processors for pricier configurations in May.

Apple officially unveiled its plans to create its own chips for the Mac at WWDC, a transition away from Intel’s processors that the company expects will take two years. The switch means that all of Apple’s main products will run on a common architecture, allowing iPhone apps to run natively on the Mac.

Apple also said it will continue to support Intel-based Macs and still has Macs running on Intel processors that have yet to launch.

