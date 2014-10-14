Apple Won't Unveil A New MacBook Air With Retina Display This Week

Don’t expect to see a refreshed MacBook Air at this week’s Apple Event. Re/code’s John Paczkowski reports that people “familiar with Apple’s plans” have said the company won’t be showing off a new MacBook Air with a Retina display.

Apple’s event, which will be held on Oct. 16, is expected to focus on new iPads and the company’s upcoming Mac operating system: OS X Yosemite. It’s also possible Apple will address the Apple TV, which hasn’t seen a meaningful update since 2010.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on a new MacBook Air with a Retina display screen for the past few months, but we have yet to hear any news about when it will launch.

