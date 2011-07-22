Apple MacBook Air With Google Chromium OS!

Still can’t believe the headline? You better pinch yourself because this is indeed possible! A hacker has actually installed Google’s Chromium operating system on Apple’s MacBook Air laptop and is currently offering a customised piece of Chromium OS which you can download and install on your MacBook Air. But be sure to backup your data because we are not responsible if something goes wrong!



Still wonder whether MacBook Air works with Chromium OS? Hexxeh reports that all components work fine except for Bluetooth (because Bluetooth isn’t supported by Chromium OS yet).

The only minus point is to install Chromium you first need to copy it to the SSD, overwriting OS X. In the process you’ll lose all your data, so better back it up first.

Check out installation guide and download link here.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

