Apple May Release Two New MacBook Air Models Tomorrow

Apple will reportedly release two new MacBook Air models tomorrow, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

The release is expected to be a minor update to the MacBook Air line. Gurman reports that we’ll likely see a processor upgrade to Intel’s Haswell chips and new storage options.

Sources have reportedly told 9to5Mac that shipments of new MacBook Airs have been arriving in “large quantities” at Apple stores across the US.

Another source apparently said that the new MacBook Airs could go on display in Apple stores as early as tomorrow morning. The new 11-inch and 13-inch models are codenamed J41A and J431 respectively, Gurman reports.

At the same time, rumours have suggested that Apple will announce a more significant addition to the MacBook line later this year, which would add a thinner design with no fan and a Retina display.

