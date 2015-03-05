A new, slimmer MacBook Air with a better screen may be coming this month

Apple may unveil a new MacBook Air with a Retina display and an even thinner design at its event on March 9, according to The Michael Report.

It’s unclear how credible the report is, but The Michael Report claims it’s recieved this information from “sources familiar with the matter within Apple.”

Here’s what we know about the new MacBook Air based on the report:

It will likely have a Retina display like Apple’s MacBook Pro line of laptops.

The new MacBook Air may run on Intel’s new Broadwell Core M low-power processors, which suggests it could have excellent battery life just like Apple’s previous MacBook Airs.

It will also be even thinner than previous models and fanless, which lines up with previous reports we’ve heard about Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air laptops.

Since it may be thinner, this also means Apple might remove the MacBook Air’s full-sized USB ports, MagSafe connectors, and SD card slot.

It’s being called “MacBook Stealth” internally.

Reports of a new MacBook Air with a Retina display have been circulating for months, but we still have yet to hear any information from Apple. Previous rumours have suggested it will come in a new 12-inch screen size as well, and reliable analysts such as KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo have also predicted Apple will release a new MacBook Air with a Retina display.

