Apple "Missed The Mark" On The Macbook Air, Says Gene Munster

At Apple’s Mac event next week, the company is expected to reveal a revamped Macbook Air.



The Macbook Air has not been a huge success for Apple. “They missed the mark,” with the Air, Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster tells us. Apple underestimated how much people want an optical drive on their laptop, says Munster.

“It’s a waste of money,” for many consumers to shell out for a Macbook Air says Munster when you look at the Macbook Pro lineup which gives you more computer for less. With the Macbook Pro lineup (and to a lesser extent the portable iPad) Munster says, “It begs the question of where the Macbook Air fits.”

Apple has to “make changes or concede” it’s not working, he adds.

We think one obvious change Apple should make is cutting the price of the Air. We’ve looked at buying the Macbook Air, but the big price tag has always held us back.

