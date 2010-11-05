LEAKED APPLE SCREENSHOT CONFIRMS: Apple's New MacBook Airs Plagued By Screen Problems

Photo: BGR

Apple is internally acknowledging problems being reported with the new MacBook Airs, according to screengrabs landed by Boy Genius Report.For some people, the screen on the MacBook Air will start flickering with the screen getting “lines over and over.” Another bug: the computer experiences “kernel panics,” when putting the Air into standby mode if there is low battery.



Apple is copping to the first bit, telling its retail store employees that a software fix is coming. It doesn’t look like it’s talking about kernel panics yet. (A kernel panic is just fancy talk for a computer freaking out.)

For what it’s worth, our Dan Frommer has yet to experience these issues with the MacBook Air he bought last week.

See Also: Apple Introduces New MacBook Airs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.