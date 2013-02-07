You Have To Try This Volume Trick For Macs

Photo: Little Big Details

We’re obsessed with a Tumblr blog called Little Big Details, which features tech tools and features in popular products that you may have missed. But boy do they make a difference.



LBD’s latest entry is a tip for Mac users who want extra volume control. By pressing the Shift + Alt + the volume keys on your keyboard, you can adjust your Mac’s volume in 1/4 increments.

Give it a try. It’ll change your life.

